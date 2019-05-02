|
Nola Mae Bianco
Vero Beach, FL
Nola Mae Bianco, 80, of Vero Beach, FL passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach.
Nola was born in Duluth, MN to the late Famous and Ruby Lashua.
She is preceded in death by her husband James Bianco, Sr.
They lived in Cass Lake, MN and spent their winters in Vero Beach since 1980. After her husband's passing in 2001, Nola eventually came to live permanently in Vero Beach.
She was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church in Vero Beach and St Charles Catholic Church in Cass Lake.
Her family and many friends were most important to her. She enjoyed always hearing from, and even more, being with them.
Survivors include a daughter Mimi (Tom) Bianco-Howard of St. Paul,MN, sons Jim (Annie) Bianco of Brooklyn Park, MN and Mike Bianco of Reno, NV, sisters Carol Phillips of Duluth, and Melodee (Ken) Sortedahl of Spring Valley, WI, brother Roger (Kathe) Lashua of Akeley, MN, grandchildren Molly, Katie, Michael, Tony, Madeleine, Daniel, and Angelina, and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Resource Center, 1506 Lake Highland Drive, Orlando, FL 32803.
Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM, Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Helen Catholic Church in Vero Beach.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach.
A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on May 2, 2019