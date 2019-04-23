Services
Norma Gwen Yoak, 87, died April 19, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Norma was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She lived in Iowa and Illinois for many years and moved to Fort Pierce in 1977.

Norma's proudest moment in life was being a donor at Indian River State College. She was a world traveler, visiting and experiencing every continent except for Antarctica and was a part of the Loners on Wheels. She loved to cook and host dinner parties, making the native cuisine of the countries she visited and giving the history of the food. She was especially known for her wonderful stories and strawberry rhubarb pie. She was also very active at the Pineapple Playhouse.

Survivors include her daughter, Rachel (Brenda) Davila of St. Andrews, Scotland; son, Steve Parks of Bowler, WI; stepchildren, Chuck Yoak of Amery, WI; Martha Yoak of Iowa City, IA; Geri McCurnin of Las Vegas, NV; sister-in-law, Peggy Randolph of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Mike Parks of Shawano, WI; Theodore Davila of Edinburgh, Scotland; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Parks; husband, Robert Yoak; brother, Alan Randolph; and parents, Ted (Roosevelt) & Ruth Randolph.

Per Norma's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 23, 2019
