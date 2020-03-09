|
Norma J. O'Connor
Vero Beach - Norma J. O'Connor, age 93, passed away March 5, 2020 at her home, surrounded by loving family.
Norma enjoyed her many years of work as a News Director at WTVX Channel 34, when it was still a CBS affiliate in Ft. Pierce, Florida. She was later News Director for WGYL-WTTB. She retired from Archie's Studio in 1996.
She was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church of Vero Beach.
Norma was a charter member of Vero Beach Ambulance Squad in 1966, Daughters of the American Revolution, Kles (Elks) Club, and Antique Study Club of Vero Beach.
She is survived by sons, John A. O'Connor, Paul E. (Connie) O'Connor and Kevin S. O'Connor; daughters, Kathy (Dave) Parker, Mary J. O'Connor (Carl); five grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, John E. O'Connor in 1998 and daughter, Virginia M. Jackson in 2013.
A gathering of friends and family will be held 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory.
