Norma Margaret Wolfe


1934 - 2019
Jacksonville - Norma Margaret Wolfe, 85, died peacefully on August 5, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. Norma was born March 30, 1934, in Queens, NY. Norma was a graduate of Grover Cleveland High School where she attained numerous accolades and was the President of the Cleveland Circle. She attended Pace University on scholarship specializing in accounting. Norma's early years were dedicated to her duties as a wonderful wife and mother. Once her children were grown, she began her working career at State Farm Insurance. After moving to Vero Beach, she worked at Merrill Lynch and Shearson Lehman as an assistant to numerous brokers. Norma was very active in St Helen's Catholic Church. She was the founding member of the Charismatic Prayer Group of St Helen's Parish. She was also a Past President of the Council of Catholic Women and served in numerous other positions in many other church organizations. For many years she taught Vacation Bible School at St. Helen's, and Religion classes where she was loved by many. She was most recently involved with C.H.R.P (Christ Renews His Parish). She was an especially generous and giving soul, and she loved the company of her many friends and family members.

Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Balthasar and Sabina Reichold, her sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Lou Kull, her former husband, George T. Wolfe, and their sons Michael J., Mark G., and their daughter Michelle A. Wolfe. She is survived by her son Matthew L. Wolfe (Tripp Newsom) of Jacksonville, FL; grand-daughter Catherine Allen Wolfe of Philadelphia, PA, many Nieces and Nephews, her enormous church family at St. Helen's Catholic Church and many treasured friends.

There will be a funeral mass at St. Helen's Catholic Church on Saturday August 31st, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. A graveside service and interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Jacksonville Florida on September 7, 2019 at 11:00AM. If so inclined, the family requests that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Helen's Outreach Office or the Charismatic Prayer Group of St Helen's Parish in memory of Norma.
Published in the TC Palm from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2019
