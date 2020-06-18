Normand A. Bourgeois



Lowell - It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Normand A. Bourgeois, age 79, formerly of Lowell, MA passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was called home to be with his son, David Bourgeois, who preceded him in death.



When Normand moved to Sebastian, Florida, 19 years ago, he held his loyalty to the Boston Bruins, as he was an avid hockey fan. His love for hockey developed into an enthusiastic coaching career which he enjoyed for several years as he coached his grandson David Dufresne Jr.. Although hockey was his primary interest, his true passion was the time he spent with his family.



Normand worked for the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 17 for many years prior to his retirement. He also belonged to the Lowell, MA Underwater Scuba Club, and Divemaster of Billerica Civil Defense Club.



At the time of his passing, Normand was surrounded by his loving wife, of 59 years, Eleanor Bourgeois and his three daughters, Deborah Abreu, Denise Masson, and Doreen Dufresne.



Normand is also survived by his three sons-in-law, Louis Abreu of Sebastian, FL, Roger Masson of Dracut, MA and David Dufresne of Vero Beach, FL., his 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and his siblings: Robert Bourgeois (Barbara), Carmen Dayton, Albert Bourgeois (Suzanne) and Priscilla Tant (Gene).



Normand was predeceased by his father, Albert P. Bourgeois, his mother Clairce Wooten, and his brothers Richard and Stephen Bourgeois.



Please join us for his celebration of life ceremony on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 at the Sebastian Cemetery in Sebastian, FL.









