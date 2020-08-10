1/
Normand J. Quirion
Normand J. Quirion

Normand Quirion, age 78, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020. He was born in Augusta, Maine. He moved to Florida in 1967, Where he met his wife Kathy Mastriano.

He became self employed has a painter and earned the nick name "Normand the painter" He also was an advid bingo player, where you could find him most evenings, Evreyone that knew him loved him, His favorite place to eat was 'Mickcy's. He may have been small in stature, But his heart was has big as his corky personality, and infectious smile, He had a kind word for anyone that crossed his path. He loved to sing and when the sprite hit him he would belt out a song in English or French, Always being the people pleaser.

Normand is survived by his children,Tom Kelly and wife Elizibeth, Daughters,Maryann Kelly, and laura Kelly, A grandson Micheal Mueller,Sister's Lorraine Mansir and Connie Keith. Nieces Shelly Smith and Cindy Madsen, Nephew's Jeff Mansir, Gary Wallace and Greg Keith.

In addition to his parents John and Marion Quirion, He was preceded in death by his nephew's Donald R. Mansir and Brian Wallace.

"LOVE YOU MORE"




Published in TC Palm from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
