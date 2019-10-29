|
O. C. "Pete" Peterson
Fort Pierce - O. C. "Pete" Peterson, long time resident of Fort Pierce, and friend to many, died Saturday at the age of 100. He was born on December 1, 1918, in Withee, Wisconsin, to Osmond A. Peterson, and Martha Feckner Peterson. He graduated from high school in Wisconsin Rapids and attended 3 semesters at the University of Wisconsin before joining the Army Air Corps in September of 1940, more than a year before Pearl Harbor. He served as a crew chief on a P-40 before attending Officer Cadet school and becoming a celestial navigator with the Air Transport Command. He flew across the Atlantic 96 times, to destinations in Africa, Europe, and Asia. After World War II, at the invitation of his good friend Dave Putnam, an ATC pilot, he came to Fort Pierce for a two week vacation and decided to stay. In 1947 he married Fort Pierce local Olive Dame Forkner, daughter of Judge and Mrs. Flem C. Dame. He returned to active duty during the Korean War, afterwards settling in Fort Pierce in 1953 to establish a very successful building business. He remained in the US Air Force Reserve and retired after 20 years of service. He was active in the St. Lucie County Historical Society and was a devoted museum guide on Saturday mornings. He built the Pioneer House at Heathcote Botanical Gardens, and helped establish the A. E. Backus Scholarship Fund.
He is survived by his two sons, Ben S. Forkner, and John F. D. Peterson, three grandsons, two great grandsons and three great granddaughters. Plans for a burial service in Fort Pierce will be announced later. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the A. E. Backus Scholarship Fund.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019