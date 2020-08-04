Oliver Henry "Hank" Schlesselman



Oliver Henry "Hank" Schlesselman passed away on Friday July 31, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born on Kelleys Island, Ohio on November 13, 1940. He was a founding member of the Port St Lucie Police Department and Port St Lucie's second Chief of Police. Hank is predeceased by his parents Oliver and Jeanne Schlesselman and eldest sister Miriam Haynes. He is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Sonya; his daughters Hallie Trainor and Wendy Mullins; his grandchildren Taylor Currie, Ian Mullins, and Riley Mullins; his sisters Carol Schnittker and Ardith Enlow; and many nieces nephews and friends who will sorely miss his sharp wit, wry sense of humor, unwavering dependability, and generous spirit.









