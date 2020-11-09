Oliver Shane Bartel
Vero Beach - It is with incredible sadness and unfathomable grief that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of our beloved son Oliver Shane Bartel on Tuesday, November 3rd 2020, at the tender age of just 15.
A sophomore at Vero Beach High School, Oliver was passionate about education with an insatiable thirst for knowledge. Oliver was an exceptional student who was looking forward to attending an Ivy League college. A proud member of the Vero Beach High School Philharmonic Orchestra, Oliver loved playing cello and piano.
Those who knew and loved Oliver would describe him as an amazing human being, filled with kindness, honesty, integrity, intelligence, and humor, among many other attributes. Words are simply not enough to express how enormous the loss of Oliver is to his family, his friends, the community, and the world.
Oliver is survived by his parents, Scott and Sybil Bartel of Vero Beach, Florida, maternal grandparents Millie and Joel Demski of Vero Beach, Florida, paternal grandfather Arthur Bartel of Bainbridge Island, Washington, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A funeral mass will be held for Oliver at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Sunday, November 15th at 3:00 PM Live streaming will be available, go to website www.holycrossverobeach.org
An outdoor celebration of Oliver's life will be planned for a date to be announced.
Scott and Sybil kindly request that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in Oliver's name to the Vero Beach High School Orchestra Booster Club at https://vbhsorch.square.site/donations
.
Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida.
A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
.