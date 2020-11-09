1/1
Oliver Shane Bartel
2004 - 2020
{ "" }
Oliver Shane Bartel

Vero Beach - It is with incredible sadness and unfathomable grief that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of our beloved son Oliver Shane Bartel on Tuesday, November 3rd 2020, at the tender age of just 15.

A sophomore at Vero Beach High School, Oliver was passionate about education with an insatiable thirst for knowledge. Oliver was an exceptional student who was looking forward to attending an Ivy League college. A proud member of the Vero Beach High School Philharmonic Orchestra, Oliver loved playing cello and piano.

Those who knew and loved Oliver would describe him as an amazing human being, filled with kindness, honesty, integrity, intelligence, and humor, among many other attributes. Words are simply not enough to express how enormous the loss of Oliver is to his family, his friends, the community, and the world.

Oliver is survived by his parents, Scott and Sybil Bartel of Vero Beach, Florida, maternal grandparents Millie and Joel Demski of Vero Beach, Florida, paternal grandfather Arthur Bartel of Bainbridge Island, Washington, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A funeral mass will be held for Oliver at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Sunday, November 15th at 3:00 PM Live streaming will be available, go to website www.holycrossverobeach.org

An outdoor celebration of Oliver's life will be planned for a date to be announced.

Scott and Sybil kindly request that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in Oliver's name to the Vero Beach High School Orchestra Booster Club at https://vbhsorch.square.site/donations.

Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.






Published in TC Palm from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory- Vero Beach
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Memories & Condolences
13 entries
November 10, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of Cynthia Jan. Group of 10 Memorial Trees Planted In Loving Memory of OLIVER SHANE BARTEL.
Cynthia Jan
November 10, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of Samuel Strulson. Group of 10 Memorial Trees Planted In Loving Memory of OLIVER SHANE BARTEL.
Samuel Strulson
November 10, 2020
Your son was a blessing, his memory a treasure. He was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.
I hope that your memories of your beautiful son Oliver brings you peace, comfort and strength...
God bless you and your family.
love, Ginny
Ginny Kopp
Friend
November 9, 2020
Without ever having had the pleasure to meet Oliver, it’s clear he was an inspiration to everyone he touched. So very sorry for your loss and praying for your family during this difficult time.
Larry van der Oord
Coworker
November 9, 2020
Your family has been in our thoughts every day, and I want you to know you have my sincere condolences.
Eddie Urso
Coworker
November 9, 2020
My heart breaks for you and your family. My deepest condolences.
Todd Martin
Coworker
November 8, 2020
Besties
November 7, 2020
Oliver you will always be my Johnny Appleseed. Intelligent, Kind and Brave. I’m praying for your dear parents. Love Mrs. Johnson.
Alisa Johnson
Teacher
November 7, 2020
Our nephew's clever thoughts, wisp of a smile, and kind heart will be missed. We fondly remember playing together on the beach and countless hands of euchre. Also? The time Oliver and cousin Amelia assembled a list of what to do with an empty blue glass bottle brings a smile while typing. Rolling pin - OK sure. But doorstop?
Blessed are those who had the chance to know you, Oliver.
Our Lady of Lourdes and St Bernadette, please pray for Oliver.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.
Auntie Rachel
Family
November 7, 2020
My son. Your lamp will forever burn brightly in our hearts. Thank you for the privelege of being your parents, and for teaching us so much as we taught you in the short time we were together. ❤❤❤
Scott Bartel
Father
November 7, 2020
Our deepest condolences to you and your family. Oliver was a beautiful soul and the world was a better place with him in it. All our love, J
Jean Mussen Balsz
Friend
November 7, 2020
My son, you were and always will be the light of the lives of your mother and I. We will never understand why you were taken from us so soon when there was so much more that you wanted to do and share with the world. Thank you for teaching me as I continued to teach you, and for allowing me the honor of being your father, then, now, and forever. You made me proud every single moment you were with us, and you were loved deeply by so many of us. I do not know how I got so lucky to have you as my son, but I will be grateful for eternity for the time that I did have with you while you were with us. I am sorry I wasn’t there to save you, hold your hand, or hold you in my arms when you left us.
Scott Bartel
Father
November 7, 2020
Our deepest sympathies go out to you and your family during this sad time. I hope you feel the love surrounding you. Oliver was so very special, sweet and smart. Lifting you all up in prayer.
Joni & Jamie Penza
Friend
