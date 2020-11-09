My son, you were and always will be the light of the lives of your mother and I. We will never understand why you were taken from us so soon when there was so much more that you wanted to do and share with the world. Thank you for teaching me as I continued to teach you, and for allowing me the honor of being your father, then, now, and forever. You made me proud every single moment you were with us, and you were loved deeply by so many of us. I do not know how I got so lucky to have you as my son, but I will be grateful for eternity for the time that I did have with you while you were with us. I am sorry I wasn’t there to save you, hold your hand, or hold you in my arms when you left us.

Scott Bartel

Father