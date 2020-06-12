Otto Konrad Friederich Franke



Otto Konrad Friederich Franke, 85, of Vero Beach Florida, died on June 9 2020. He was a resident of Palm Garden in Vero Beach. Otto passed at the Cleveland Clinic, Indian River Hospital from complications to sepsis. Otto was the second child born to Else (Becker) and Otto Franke on November 26, 1934 in Wuppertal, Germany. Although he and his sister were children of a war-ravaged city, they managed to have fun in the hills and forests of Wuppertal. Otto was an avid and talented soccer player, and along with his best friend and goalie, Horst (Monika) Homm, managed to win many soccer titles. He loved cars and tools and learned to be a car mechanic and was a great do-it-yourselfer. Otto immigrated to the US in 1956, and came to Center Line, Michigan. He worked with Ziebart and married Barbara Tollmann in May of 1958. They had 2 children, Barbara and Walter. Otto and his wife began Center Line Industrial Supply and sold precision tooling. He moonlighted as a bartender at the Bavarian Inn in Detroit to help make ends meet. Otto spent a lot of time in ice rinks where he enjoyed watching his daughter figure skate. He became very involved in his son's hockey teams and enjoyed the travel, camaraderie and friendships that brought to the family. Otto became an accomplished tennis player and had many good matches with his friend John (Gabi) Dodd. It was a proud day in 1976 when he earned his American citizenship, and later on that year received the German-American of the year award. Upon retirement he moved to Jensen Beach, Florida, and married Rose Grochowski, who preceded him in death. He was blessed with 6 grandchildren Josef W. Kolling (dod 2/22/2014), Christina (Adam) Carlson, Connor Franke, Colton Franke, Cara Franke & Caleb Franke and 2 great-grandsons, all who received their first soccer balls from him. He leaves behind his daughter, Barbara (Josef) Kolling, and son, Walter (Jana) Franke, and their families, his sister Elsa (Manfred) Marks, nephew Bernd (Andrea) Marks and dear friend and advocate Wilma "Bubs" Baird. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic public services will not be held at this time.









