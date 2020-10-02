Paddy Barbara Guettler
Paddy Barbara Guettler passed away September 28, 2020. She was born in Miami, Florida to Neil and Mary Weatherford on January 15, 1939. Paddy graduated from St. Anastasia, then earned her registered nursing degree at St. Mary's in West Palm Beach. In 1959 she joined her high school sweetheart, Frank Guettler Jr., at the Royal Air Force Station in Chicksands, England and the two were married.
After returning to Fort Pierce, Paddy worked at Ft. Pierce Memorial Hospital and then Lawnwood Reginal Medical Center until retirement. Paddy loved the beach, N.C. mountains, reading, and photography; however, her real passion was raising her six children. Paddy will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her.
Paddy is survived by: her children - Joan Kelley and her husband, Robert; Marguerite Buccola and her husband, Roy; Gary Guettler and his wife, Denise; Andy Guettler and his wife, Penni; Susan Leo and her husband, Paul; and Barbara Guettler; her grandchildren - Katie Morphew and her husband, Glen; Kalib Guettler and his wife, Kaitlyn; Tyler Kelley, Kelci Ruiz and her husband, Eric; Kassidy Guettler, Paz Leo, Max Debus, Alyssa Leo, and Kelley Buccola; her great-grandchildren - Ellie, Hazel, and Shane Morphew; Clayton Guettler, and Shaelynn Ruiz.
Paddy was preceded in death by: the father of her children, Frank; her father, Neil; mother, Mary; step-father, Joseph; and son, Stephen.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested, a donation to be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Due to current circumstances, the memorial service will be limited to immediate family.
