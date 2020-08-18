1/1
Pamalee Menchetti Busick
1950 - 2020
Pamalee Menchetti Busick

January 2, 1950- July 18, 2020

Pamalee Menchetti Busick, age 70, of Clayton, Ga. (formerly Ft. Pierce, Fl.), passed away peacefully at home, July 18, 2020, as she had wished. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kay and Leon Gradsky; older brother Ron Gradsky; and the father of her three children, Dane Daniel Menchetti.

Surviving are her husband David Busick; daughters, Nina Menchetti Crump (Neal) and Dana Menchetti Kelly; son, Tory Dane Menchetti; (Renee) stepson, Scott Busick; and her sister, Barbara Busbin. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren; Isabella Katherine Crump, Carson Christopher Kelly, Mya Lee Menchetti, Parker and Dalton Greenwood, and Zion and Elijah Busick. She loved being a Nana. She also loved to garden and cook. She was an avid lover of animals.

Pam and her family moved to Clayton, Ga. 20 years ago. She loved the mountains and the tiny community of wonderful people there. She worked in the real estate business but enjoyed being a mother and homemaker more. She was a very loyal and loving friend, mother, and wife.

No services will be held. If you would like to share a memory, please mail to:

Nina Crump, 40 Jiles Dr., Clayton, Ga. 30525

All correspondence will be shared with all family members.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.habershamcrematory.com.

Habersham Crematory (678-617-2210) of Cornelia, GA is in charge of arrangements.




Published in TC Palm from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Habersham Crematory
419 vfw Road
Cornelia, GA 30531
(678)617-2210
