Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Pamela Fletcher
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Age 63, of Vero Beach , FL, passed away on May 11, 2019 . Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach with a memorial service to begin at 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960 in memory of Pamela C. Fletcher. An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com. Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory. www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 19, 2019
