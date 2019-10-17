Services
Haisley Funl, Cremation Service & Tribute Center
2041 Bayshore Blvd
Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984
(772) 879-1000
Pamela Jo Parrish


1954 - 2019
Pamela Jo Parrish Obituary
Pamela Jo Parrish

Port St Lucie - Pamela Jo Parrish, 65, of Port St Lucie passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

She was born on July 23, 1954 in Maryland to Lottie and Joseph Card. She lived in Maryland until 2002 when she relocated to Florida.

She enjoyed spending time with her friends, playing poker and traveling. She ran a successful real estate business and enjoyed her work.

Pamela was preceded in death by her mother Lottie Herbert, father Joseph Card and her two sisters Connie Koenig and Sandy Whitmore.

Survivors include her daughter, Casey Chapell, son Samuel Van Ornam and three granddaughters Hailey Chapell, Adalyn Chapell and Braelyn Finn.

Her final resting place will be at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth FL.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
