Pasqualina (Pat) Little
Barefoot Bay, FL
Pasqualina (Pat) Little, 88, of Barefoot Bay, FL, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Daniel Little. She is survived by her son Daniel & wife Diane Little, her daughter Kathleen, & her husband Jeffrey Davis, her two grandchildren Jason & Summer Little and Kimberly Little and great grandchildren Grace and Ben. There will be a celebration of life at noon on Thursday, May 23, St. Luke's Church,5055 Micco Rd, Barefoot Bay, FL. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to William Childs Hospice House, 381 Medplex Pkwy, Palm Bay, FL, 32907.
Published in the TC Palm on May 21, 2019