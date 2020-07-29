Patricia "Patty" A. Clute passed away on July 26, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida.Mrs. Clute was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on August 28, 1944 to Artur Jacks and June Koenig.Patty was the Employee and Labor Relations Manager for St. Lucie County for 25 years. Patty was very good at her job and was well liked by everyone. She had a SPHR in Human Resources and enjoyed reading.Patty was married to James Clute for 43 years and had 2 children, James Clute, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL and Kristin Westfield of New York and 3 grandchildren, Laura, Leanza, and Leighton. She is also survived by her brothers, James of Chicago, IL Andrew of Runson, NJ, Doug of West Palm Beach, FL and Stu of Rockledge, FL, sister, Loretta of Jensen Beach, FL and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM at White City, Fort Pierce. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at