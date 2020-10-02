1/1
Patricia Ann Smith
Patricia Ann Smith

Patricia Ann Smith, age 88 of Vero Beach, Florida was united with her husband, Donald H. Smith into the heavenly realm on March 13, 2020.

Pat, better known as Granny was passionate about the Big Four:

FAITH: Prayer Warrior and member of First Baptist Church; she served in leadership roles of educational programs.

FAMILY: fun loving Matriarch of her paternal extended family; her house was open to all.

FOOD: excellent cook; fed anyone who stopped by to visit.

FOOTBALL: Calling Gator Granny on Saturday during College football limited you to hearing up to the minute scores.

She was a devoted mother of 5 children; Carlton, Jeanne, Julie, Claude and Joanne. She cherished her 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She is survived by her loving brother, Hugh.

A graveside service to celebrate her full, inspiring life was held on September 19, 2020. Donations can be sent to The Els Center of Excellence, 18370 Limestone Creek Rd., Jupiter, FL. or The National Wildlife Federation.




Published in TC Palm from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
