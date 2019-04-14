Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Patricia Theriault (Fournier), passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, she was 76. Patricia was an accountant and bookkeeper at the University of Massachusetts Medical School for 25 years before retiring to Florida in 2001. She was a tennis player during most of our life, and played on teams at the Meadowoods Club. She loved her condo on North Hutchinson Island where she walked the beach and collected shells. She prized her quiet time. She loved reading, puzzles, attending plays, occasional travel and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all those who know and love her. She leaves her husband, Leonard, 2 daughters, Tonia and Christine, along with 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 PM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Cox-Gifford-Seawinds Funeral Home in Vero Beach. A Celebration of Patricia's Life and reception will follow. Online condolences may shared at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
