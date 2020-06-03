Patricia Ann Wilder
Patricia Ann Wilder

Patricia Ann Wilder 78, died May 10, 2020 peacefully at home.

She was born in Haiti and spent her early childhood in St Thomas, Virgin Islands before moving to New York. She was a resident of Florida for 50 years where she raised her family with her late husband John.

She worked in data entry, retiring from Ameristeel after 20 years.

She was an extremely selfless, loving, generous, faithful and kind woman. She loved her family and friends dearly and adored her grandchildren.

She is survived by 4 children Janet Wilder, Debbie Wilder, Patsy Wilder, John Wilder; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Burial at South Florida Veterans Cemetery on June 5,2020 and a Celebration of Life to be held on June 6,2020 at her daughters home in Port St Lucie.




Published in TC Palm from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
