Patricia B. Bergman
Patricia B. Bergman

Fort Pierce - Patricia (nee Bean) Bergman passed away in Fort Pierce, Florida, at Hospice House on October 12, 2020, due to complications from dementia. She was born on June 7, 1934 in Winchester, Virginia, one of four daughters of Roland F. Bean and Mary Bean (nee Powell). She graduated from the University of Maryland School of Nursing in Baltimore, MD with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She spent most of her life as a nurse in private clinics, school nurse and county health nurse, while still providing a great deal of love, labor, and devotion to her family.

Pat was predeceased by her infant daughter Dawn, and first husband Lt. Donald Lee Hoover. She is survived by her husband Lt. Col. (Ret.) Erwin Bergman; Sons, Donald, Gregory, and Geoffrey; Daughter, Faith; Sisters, Jewel North of Front Royal, VA, Audra Brodowicz of Mebane, NC, Robin Thomas of Richmond, VA, and numerous grand children and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981.

Memorial services will be held at Haisley Funeral Home on Okeechobee Road in Fort Pierce, FL on October 23, 2020 with a gathering at 9:30 AM, services at 10:00 AM, and an inurnment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, north of Fort Pierce on US Highway 1. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com






Published in TC Palm from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
