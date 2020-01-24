|
Our beloved mother, mimi, sister and friend, Patricia (Patti) Barry Wallace, 62, passed away on January 21, 2020.
Patti was an Air Force Brat born in 1957 at McGuire AFB, Mt. Holly, NJ. She lived many years in Westfield, MA, graduated from Westfield HS and acquired her LPN from Western Mass Nursing Hospital. Alaska became her next home and she earned her RN from the University of Alaska. In later years she worked as an OR RNFA in the Philadelphia, PA area. She moved to Vero Beach, FL in 2015 and recently retired from nursing.
Patti was a people person and loved spending time with her friends and family and flying her plane every chance she got.
She was preceded in death by her parents R David and Hope Wallace, her cherished daughter Lindsey Elizabeth Halla, and the love of her life Gary McAnelly. Patti is survived by her sons Michael D. Halla and Marcus W. Halla and his wife Alexandra and grandchildren Elijah, Tobias and Adele Halla. As well as her siblings Bill,Sue, Barbra, and Nancy.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held on February 1, 2020 from 2-4 at Strunk Funeral Home, 916 17th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Patti will be buried with family in Maine at a later date.
