Patricia Coombes Worthen
Patricia was the daughter of K.V. Coombes and Cecile MacMurray Coombes. She passed away on Tuesday morning, October 29, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in Port Jarvis, New York on October 1, 1929. She graduated from Richwood high School in 1946 and from UNH in 1951 with a BS in Business Administration.
She was a strong believer in volunteer work, having served as a Girl Scout leader and Coordinator of the Red Cross Bloodmobiles of Needham and Boston, Massachusetts. She was a Director for Wild Care in Brewster, Massachusetts, providing care for injured wild animals. While living in Florida, she volunteered at the Florida Oceanographic Society working with injured sea turtles and Stingrays. Most recently, she volunteered at Restore, part of Habitat for Humanity and the Front Door Home for young women sponsored by The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd of Nashua.
Patricia was very happily married to the love of her life, John A. Worthen III for 69 years. They live together in Needham, Massachusetts, Brewster, Massachusetts, Stuart, Florida, and Nashua, New Hampshire. She enjoyed traveling, through Europe and the US, crafting, sailing, reading mysteries, playing tennis, and a good game of bridge.
She is survived by her husband John, her children Jack Coombes Worthen and Cynthia Worthen Vascak, and her grandchildren Brian, Laura, and Julie Worthen.
A private family service will be held at The Episcopal Church of The Good Shepherd.
Arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE, 18 Lock Street, Nashua. (603) 882-0591. www.farwellfuneralservice.com
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019