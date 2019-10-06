Services
Patricia Dee Owen


1952 - 2019
Patricia Dee Owen Obituary
Patricia Dee Owen

Port St. Lucie - Patricia Dee Owen, age 66, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019 at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, Florida with her children by her side.

Pat was born on November 23, 1952 in Asheville, NC and came to Southeast Florida as a young child. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Nina Owen.

Surviving are her sons Timothy and Andrew Caruso as well as Briana Nicole. She is survived by her grandchildren Maddie and Caiden. She also is survived by a multitude of loving friends.

Pat's loves included horses, photography; birding, which included the Audubon Society's Eagle Watch program; reading and spending time with her many friends. But the main love of her life was her family.

Charitable donations can be made to the Adopt-a-Raptor program of the Florida Audubon Society www.fl.audubon.org, or the , .

Arrangements are under the direction of Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 526 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34953.

For those who wish, a guest book may be signed at www.YatesFuneralHome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 6, 2019
