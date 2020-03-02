|
|
Patricia Dewell Wallace passed away at home on February 29th after a recent diagnosis of leukemia. Pat was the daughter of Mansfield Humphrey "Jean" and Minnie Dwy "Rolly" Dewell of Woodbridge, Connecticut and was born on April 1, 1934 in New Haven. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Michael Dewell, of Los Angeles, California. Pat is survived by her husband of 54 years, Sidney W. Wallace, and their daughter, Hope Wallace, as well as Pat's daughters Pamela Dewell and Debra Shields and her husband Wally, and granddaughters Oriana Wuerth, and Jessie, Kate, and Emily Shields. Jessie and her husband, Ben Ashin, welcomed Pat's first great-grandchild, Jane, in February. Pat is also survived by her very dear friend, Cassie Doyle. A Connecticut Yankee, Pat grew up in Woodbridge and returned there to raise her own family. She worked in real estate for many years, first with the Mildred S. Higgins Agency and then Beazley Realtors. She was a graduate of Hillhouse High School in New Haven and then Virginia Intermont College, Class of '54. Pat's love of Florida's beaches led to annual vacations and then full-time retirement on Hutchinson Island and ultimately, Stuart. Pat was a passionate gardener in Connecticut, where she and Sid restored an early federal-era home. In Florida, Pat turned to surf casting on the beaches of Hutchinson Island, kayaking on the Indian River, and collecting seashells on Sanibel Island. A lifelong animal lover, Pat volunteered at the Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation. She also worked at Helpers, Inc. Elder Care. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation, PO Box 1199, Palm City, FL 34991 or the House of Refuge Museum, c/o Martin Historical Society, 825 NE Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL 34996. www.allcounty.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020