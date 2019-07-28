|
|
Patricia E. (Tish) Kendall
Fort Myers - Patricia E. Kendall, formerly of Vero Beach, passed away in her home in Fort Myers, Florida on July 15, 2019.
Tish was born in Trenton, New Jersey on February 11, 1928, the youngest of four daughters of the Rev. Dr. Peter K. and Helen W. Emmons. She was married to Ben Kendall on September 11, 1948 and their loving marriage endured for 66 years, until Ben's death in 2015. Together they raised three daughters and a son and were later blessed with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family moved to Athens, Ohio in 1960 when Ben accepted a faculty position at Ohio University. Tish and Ben moved to Vero Beach 1993 and lived there until 2009, when they moved to Fort Myers in order to be closer to their children and grandchildren. She served as Financial Secretary of First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach, and was involved in many church activities. She was a tutor in literacy programs for both children and adults and served as a board member and treasurer of her condominium association.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Tish's memory to Hope Hospice. Friends and family members are welcome to leave messages on her electronic guestbook at www.fortmyersmemorial.com.
Published in the TC Palm on July 28, 2019