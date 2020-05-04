|
Patricia F. Howell
Melbourne - Patricia F. Howell, 90, of Melbourne, Florida, passed away on April 30, 2020.
Patricia was born in San Pedro, California to the late John and the late Marjorie Flannery. She lived in Fort Pierce for 21 years before relocating to Melbourne.
Patricia was a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. She was a homemaker that loved her family dearly. She was of the Lutheran faith.
Patricia is survived by her children, Karen Hiers, Charlene Moody, Lynne Mercer, Charlotte Van Patten, and Carolyn Crawford; 14 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James J. Howell and her son Timothy Hoover.
Graveside services are private. Memories may be shared at www.yatesfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from May 4 to May 6, 2020