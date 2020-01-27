|
Patricia H. Kirby
Vero Beach - Dorothy H. Kirby, 88, of Vero Beach passed away January 24, 2020.
She was born May 2, 1931 to the late Shelvie and Daisy Hendrickson in Four Mile Bell County, Kentucky.
Dorothy attended Lone Jack Elementary, Cardome Academy in Georgetown, Kentucky, The University of Kentucky, and was a graduate of The Louisville Kentucky Medical Technological School as a Laboratory Technician.
She and her husband moved to Vero Beach in 1975. Mrs. Kirby was a member of Vero Beach Country Club, Riomar Country Club, and Riomar Bay Yacht Club. In Kentucky she was a member of Indian Hills Country Club and Harlan Country Club.
Dorothy was an avid golfer, tennis player and bowler. She also enjoyed audio books, and traveling with her late husband, Dr. Keith Kirby M.D., visiting more than 20 countries in addition to most of the United States.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Kirby was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence M. Hendrickson, and Winston Hendrickson; one sister, Wanda Lee Ray; and one nephew, Charles M. Hendrickson.
She is survived by her children, Peggy Kirby Sewell and husband Doyle; son, Robert K. Kirby; niece, Carolyn Wilson and husband Terry; two nephews, Clayton Ray and wife Ilona, and S. Bruce Hendrickson and wife Jan, and numerous great nieces, nephews and other family whom loved her dearly.
A visitation will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Cox-Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. Under the direction of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville.
Memorials can be made in Dorothy's honor to Burkesville Cemetery, VNA Hospice in Indian River County or Mt. Dora Children's Home.
Online condolences can be at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020