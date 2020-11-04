1/
Patricia Hodapp "Patsy" Cone
1933 - 2020
Patricia "Patsy" Hodapp Cone

Stuart - Patsy Cone died peacefully in her sleep on November 1, 2020. Born on June 22, 1933, in her family home in Palm City, FL, she grew up with a love and joy for caring for family and friends. She welcomed everyone with a sweet, feisty Southern hospitality and a giving heart which made her well-loved by all, including her husband of 65 years, and the love of her life W.F. Cone. They were married on June 21, 1952 in the rectory of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She had a deep faith and was a member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. She worked for over a decade at First National Bank and Trust as a teller in the main branch. She traveled throughout Europe with her sister Margie Glass and sister-in-law Thelma "CB" Hodapp but loved the summer family vacations in the FL Keys the best.

Pasty Cone is survived by her daughter Rhonda Glass, son and daughter-in-law Frankie Cone and Helen Cone, grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband W.F. Cone; mother and father Marguerite and Bernard Hodapp; brothers Bernard Hodapp Jr., Jack Hodapp, Herbert Hodapp, Robert Hodapp and sisters Margie Glass, Winnie Langford and Dorothy Hammond.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1pm at Fern Hill Memorial Gardens, Stuart. Arrangements are by Aycock Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send Memorial Contributions to John Paul II Healing Center, Memory of Pasty Cone, 2910 Kerry Forest Pkwy #D4-344 Tallahassee, FL 32309.




Published in TC Palm from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fern Hill Memorial Gardens
