Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Fort Pierc, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Johnston


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Johnston Obituary
Patricia Johnston

Fort Pierce - Patricia Johnston, 70, of Fort Pierce, FL passed away on January 5th, 2020.

She was born in Newark, New Jersey on September 20th, 1949 to the late Paul Murray and Vera Thompson Murray.

Patricia retired as CEO of Indian River Blood Bank Inc. in 2008.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Johnston; two daughters, Susan Paul (Scott), Catherine Engel; Mother, Vera Murray, brother; Paul Murray II, and six grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 9th from 4:00-8:00 pm at Cox-Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home in Vero Beach, FL.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Friday, January 10th at Hillcrest Cemetery in Fort Pierce, FL.

Online condolences: www.CoxGiffordSeawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -