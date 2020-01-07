|
Patricia Johnston
Fort Pierce - Patricia Johnston, 70, of Fort Pierce, FL passed away on January 5th, 2020.
She was born in Newark, New Jersey on September 20th, 1949 to the late Paul Murray and Vera Thompson Murray.
Patricia retired as CEO of Indian River Blood Bank Inc. in 2008.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Johnston; two daughters, Susan Paul (Scott), Catherine Engel; Mother, Vera Murray, brother; Paul Murray II, and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 9th from 4:00-8:00 pm at Cox-Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home in Vero Beach, FL.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Friday, January 10th at Hillcrest Cemetery in Fort Pierce, FL.
Online condolences: www.CoxGiffordSeawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020