Patricia Longworth


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Longworth Obituary
Patricia Longworth

Vero Beach, FL

Patricia Rowe Longworth, 89 of Vero Beach, passed away on February 3, 2019 at VNA Hospice House. Born in Brooklyn, NY on May 7, 1929, she grew up in Rockville Center on Long Island. Married to Dr Thomas Longworth, the Love of her Life for 57 years, she raised 6 Children in Lloyd Harbor, NY. She had a wonderful singing voice and was a long time member of the St. Patrick's Choir in Huntington, NY. Patricia was also a founding member of the Sea Oaks Chorus in Vero Beach, FL, where she performed for over 24 years. Pat and Tom summered in New London, NH and wintered in Vero Beach, FL at their home in Sea Oaks. She had many artistic talents and was very proud of her Pen and Ink drawings and her Decoupage artwork. Kind and loving, she adored her husband and children. She is survived by her older brother, William, her six children, David, Chris, Stephen, Greg, Caroline, and Matthew. Patricia was blessed with ten grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 2:00 until 4:00 PM on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Cox Gifford Seawinds in Vero Beach. Online condolences may be shared at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 24, 2019
