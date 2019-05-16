Patricia M. Allen



Fort Pierce, FL



Patricia M. Allen was born in Baltimore, Maryland on August 1, 1926 and died May 12, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida.



Mrs. Allen moved to Fort Pierce in 2003 after the death of her husband Orville.



Mrs. Allen loved to bake cookies and she made the best Baltimore crab cakes. She loved getting her hair done, eating at our local restaurants and playing bridge. Her favorite companion was Bear, a spunky Maltese, who followed her everywhere.



Patricia was the only surviving child of Henry Minor and Gladys Allen.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Allen and son, Robert Allen MD.



Survived by sons, Richard (Barbara) and Scott (Lynn); daughter-in-law, Janice Allen; grandchildren, Grant (Katherine), Matthew (Adrienne), Connor (Paige), Brooke (Brett), Courtney (Nathan), Caitlin (Scott), Nicholas (Afton), Max (Holly), and Hunter. She was delighted by her 10 great-grandchildren, Hudson, Parker, Layne, Emerson, Gracen, Pierce, Rhyle, Kennedy, Jasper and Ford.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Indian River Presbyterian Church, The St. Lucie County Humane Society or the . Private services will be held.