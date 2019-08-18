Services
Aycock Funeral Home
950 NE Jensen Beach Blvd
Jensen Beach, FL 34957
(772) 334-1200
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Frances Langford Pavilion, Indian Riverside Park
1707 NE Indian River Drive
Jensen Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Bayne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Mae Bayne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Mae Bayne Obituary
Patricia Mae Bayne

Jensen Beach - Patricia Mae (Lesniak) Bayne, 52, passed away on August 4, 2019 at her home in Jensen Beach, FL. Patti was a guidance counselor and worked at Moon Area School District near Pittsburgh for ten years. She also had a successful modeling career for ten years. She was a lifelong lover of animals. She had a heart full of love and was a bright shining light in the lives of her family and friends. Survivors include her husband of nine years Edward Killer, son Lucas Killer, step sons Pierce Killer and Conrad Killer, mother Maureen Grimm of Jensen Beach, and father Michael Lesniak of Charlottesville, VA, two brothers Michael Lesniak Jr. of Gloucester, VA and Timothy Lesniak of Houston, TX, and many family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 pm August 22, 2019 at the Frances Langford Pavilion, Indian Riverside Park, 1707 NE Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL 34957. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, 4100 SW Leighton Farm Avenue, Palm City, FL 34990.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now