|
|
Patricia Mae Bayne
Jensen Beach - Patricia Mae (Lesniak) Bayne, 52, passed away on August 4, 2019 at her home in Jensen Beach, FL. Patti was a guidance counselor and worked at Moon Area School District near Pittsburgh for ten years. She also had a successful modeling career for ten years. She was a lifelong lover of animals. She had a heart full of love and was a bright shining light in the lives of her family and friends. Survivors include her husband of nine years Edward Killer, son Lucas Killer, step sons Pierce Killer and Conrad Killer, mother Maureen Grimm of Jensen Beach, and father Michael Lesniak of Charlottesville, VA, two brothers Michael Lesniak Jr. of Gloucester, VA and Timothy Lesniak of Houston, TX, and many family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 pm August 22, 2019 at the Frances Langford Pavilion, Indian Riverside Park, 1707 NE Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL 34957. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, 4100 SW Leighton Farm Avenue, Palm City, FL 34990.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 18, 2019