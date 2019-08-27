Services
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 746-0585
Wake
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Garden City, NY
View Map
- - Patricia Olvany passed away peacefully on August 22nd surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late George Link Olvany. Loving mother of Patricia Hodson (Robert), Kathleen Olvany Riordan (Robert), George (Patricia), John (Kendra), Annemarie Olvany-Vierling, Stephen (Sharon), and Susan Merlini (Peter). Adoring grandmother of Michael and Molly Hodson; Brian Riordan; George Jr. and Patrick Olvany; Sean (Alexa), Connor (Marlies), Claire, and Kelly Olvany; Alexandra, Brendan, and Kevin Vierling; Kimberly, Kaitlyn, Kelsey, and Steven Olvany; McNally, Kacey, Peter Jr., and Emma Merlini. Visitation Monday August 26, 5- 8 pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday August 27, 10am St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Garden City, NY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Autism Speaks and the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS).
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 27, 2019
