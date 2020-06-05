Patricia (Patty) Sirois
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia (Patty) Sirois

Fort Pierce - age 97, of Fort Pierce, FL passed away peacefully Monday, May 11, 2020 at The Cabana of Jensen Dunes, Jensen Beach, FL. Devoted wife of the late James P. Sirois.

Born in Des Moines, IA on May 7, 1923, to the late Stephen A. Swisher Jr. and Dorothy Swisher. Predeceased by her Daughter Stephanie (Cole) Perry, and her brother Stephen A. Swisher, III. Survived by her niece Susan Swisher and her brother-in-law Brian Sirois.

Patty attended the University of Iowa (Delta Gamma). She was a longtime resident of Chicago, IL, before retiring from the publishing business in 1985 and moving to Fort Pierce, FL with her husband Jim. Charter members of the Pelican yacht club, an avid boater, painter, writer, collector, sports fan and devoted friend and neighbor to many. Patty will be sorely missed. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

A very special thank you to her caregivers, Nella Rayson, Michael Montiero, Carol Edwards, and Jennifer Lussier - Fontaine.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved