Patricia (Patty) Sirois



Fort Pierce - age 97, of Fort Pierce, FL passed away peacefully Monday, May 11, 2020 at The Cabana of Jensen Dunes, Jensen Beach, FL. Devoted wife of the late James P. Sirois.



Born in Des Moines, IA on May 7, 1923, to the late Stephen A. Swisher Jr. and Dorothy Swisher. Predeceased by her Daughter Stephanie (Cole) Perry, and her brother Stephen A. Swisher, III. Survived by her niece Susan Swisher and her brother-in-law Brian Sirois.



Patty attended the University of Iowa (Delta Gamma). She was a longtime resident of Chicago, IL, before retiring from the publishing business in 1985 and moving to Fort Pierce, FL with her husband Jim. Charter members of the Pelican yacht club, an avid boater, painter, writer, collector, sports fan and devoted friend and neighbor to many. Patty will be sorely missed. A private memorial will be held at a later date.



A very special thank you to her caregivers, Nella Rayson, Michael Montiero, Carol Edwards, and Jennifer Lussier - Fontaine.









