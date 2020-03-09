|
Patricia "Pat" Sowell
Vero Beach - Patricia "Pat" Sowell, 87, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020.
She was born in Harlingen, TX, to Jesse and Lucille (Lucy) Bozard on March 25, 1932. She graduated from Orangeburg, SC High School and from the School of Nursing of the Medical College of South Carolina where she met, Broadus Sowell. They were married in Orangeburg, SC, and were blessed to have over 65 years together.
Pat worked as a nurse until their children were born when she became a full time homemaker and mother. She learned to swim in her thirties and became a Red Cross certified swim instructor. Because of her love of children, she focused on helping children learn to swim. In 1970, Broadus and Pat moved from Charleston, SC to Vero Beach where they became active at First Baptist Church. Besides managing the home, keeping track of the children, and teaching swimming lessons, Pat served in a volunteer capacity at the Vero Beach First Baptist Church library for nearly 40 years. Shortly after moving to Vero Beach she attended a talk about genealogy which sparked an interest that continued the rest of her life.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jesse LeGrand Bozard, and infant son David.
She is survived by her husband Broadus Frederick Sowell; daughters, Anne Sowell (Brad Thomas) of Peachtree Corners, GA, Louise LaDow (Bob) of Lone Tree, CO, and Ruth Houk (Brad) of The Woodlands, TX and sons, Edwin of Chevy Chase, MD, and Fallaw (Wanda) of Pittsburgh, PA as well as 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren in addition to many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Donations can be made to First Baptist Church, Vero Beach, FL or the .
Burial will be Wednesday, March 11 in Orangeburg, SC with a celebration of life to follow at a later date at First Baptist Church, Vero Beach, FL.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020