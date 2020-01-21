|
Patrick J. Ward
Patrick J. Ward, 89, a longtime resident of the Jersey Shore and currently of Stuart, Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020. Born in New York City, NY, he lived in Teaneck, NJ, Lavallette, NJ, and Middletown, NJ. Patrick and his family also lived in Singapore and Karachi, Pakistan eventually moving to Dallas, TX.
Patrick proudly served his country in the United States Army and had a forty-five-year career with Caltex Petroleum Corp. starting in the mail room and retiring as Chairman, CEO and President. Pat had many accomplishments running Caltex some of the highlights include being the first westerner to speak in the great hall of Beijing, from 93' to 95' Pat was President of the National Foreign Trade Council, after retiring from Caltex in '95, P.J.Ward was appointed to the Board of Directors of Tesoro Petroleum Corp for the next 10 years thus ending an incredible professional career. Pat was as comfortable negotiating with world leaders as he was on the golf course with his many friends. Pat being an avid golfer and belonging to many country clubs including Spring Lake Country Club and was a founding member of Metedeconk National Golf Club. Pat loved being at the beach under an umbrella with a good book, a good cigar (when that was acceptable) and possibly a cold beer. Patrick was also an active parishioner of Sacred Heart RC Church in Bay Head, NJ. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Johanna (Kelly). He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years Lorraine (Bennis), his children; Patricia Ward, Grace Ward, John and his wife Daun Ward, Lorraine Perone, and Patrick Ward and his fiancée Kelly Keating, as well as three grandchildren Patrick and Mary Perone, and John Patrick Ward. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 10am at Sacred Heart RC Church, 751 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ 08742. All arrangements are private and entrusted to the care of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 706 Highway 35 N, Lavallette, NJ 08735. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020