Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick McCalister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Michael McCalister Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Michael McCalister Sr. Obituary
Patrick Michael McCalister Sr.

Fort Pierce - Mr. Patrick Michael McCalister Sr., 62, died January 19, 2020 at home in Ft. Pierce. Visitation will be held from 5-7PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM on Friday January 24, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dog's for Life, 1230 16th Ave, Vero Beach, Fl 32960 or Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 NW Dunn Rd, Fort Pierce Fl 34951. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -