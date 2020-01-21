|
|
Patrick Michael McCalister Sr.
Fort Pierce - Mr. Patrick Michael McCalister Sr., 62, died January 19, 2020 at home in Ft. Pierce. Visitation will be held from 5-7PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM on Friday January 24, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dog's for Life, 1230 16th Ave, Vero Beach, Fl 32960 or Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 NW Dunn Rd, Fort Pierce Fl 34951. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020