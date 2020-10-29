Paul Anthony Champion



It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Paul Anthony Champion (Champ). He passed peacefully at 90 years old under hospice care with his family by his side on Oct. 22, 2020, following complications from COVID-19. He was born Oct. 11, 1930 in Newport, RI then moved to Port Saint Lucie, FL in 1978.



Paul was the second of six children and he loved growing up with his large family. His life's calling was to serve God, his Country, and his Community. Paul served in many branches of the military: United States Navy and United States Air Force. His tours included Korea and Vietnam and stateside in the Reserves. Paul was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and he enjoyed volunteering as an usher at Saint Lucie Catholic Church where he attended.



While serving his country and his faith, Paul held many jobs dedicating his time to serving those around him. Paul was a lifeguard for many years at Easton's beach in Newport, RI and taught many how to swim. He worked for the RI Department of Corrections. Paul became a police officer spending numerous years on the force. Later, Paul returned to Newport and worked as a letter carrier . After moving to Florida he continued his passion as a part-time lifeguard at Jensen Beach whilst working as a letter carrier in Martin County, Florida. Paul retired from the post office and continued to reside in Port St. Lucie, Florida.



He was predeceased by his parents, William J. Champion Jr. and Margret Homer Champion; his wife, Dorothy Adochio Champion; his brother, William J. Champion lll; and stepson, John Williams. He is survived by his son, Mark Champion and daughter-in-law, Tammy Champion; granddaughters, Kaitlyn Champion and Jacqueline Champion; siblings, Patricia Moniz, Donald Champion (Barbara), Sheila Maxwell, and Nicholas Champion (Linda); plus, many nieces and nephews.



Funeral arrangements and interment will be held at a later date









