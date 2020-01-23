|
Colonel Paul E. McManus
Palm City - (U.S.A.F. retired) passed away on January 21, 2020.
Friends may visit on Tuesday, January 28 in the chapel of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, 961 S. Kanner Hwy, Stuart, Florida 34994 from 4-6 P.M.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 29, at 10 A.M. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Palm City, Florida.
Burial with full military honors will take place at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to , Tampa, Florida.
Online condolences may be made at www.martin-funeral.com
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020