Paul Francis Sheehan



Stuart - Paul Francis Sheehan age 89 of Stuart Florida passed away peacefully at Treasure Coast Hospice on Monday June 1st. He was born in Brighton Mass on November 10th, 1930 to John Sheehan and Margaret Finn.



Paul was a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a friend. He was a Navy Vet and a proud graduate of Boston College. He was an entrepreneur owning real estate companies in MA, NH and later in Florida where he moved to in 1978. He enjoyed his morning walks, daily trips to the tennis court where he was an avid tennis player, playing in many tournaments at the Buttonswood Tennis Club with his gang of tennis buddies. He enjoyed going to the movies, attending numerous plays at the local Playhouse and challenging himself while watching his favorite game show Jeopardy. Paul was a devoted fan of all sports but his heart was still back in Boston following his favorite teams Boston College, New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox as well as many others. He also had a passion for traveling and traveled all over the world, meeting new friends along the way. He was many thing to many people and accomplished so much during his 89 years.



He is survived by his longtime partner Vera Schmidt and her family, his 6 children Deb Sheehan (Dave Compton), Brian Sheehan, Diane DiCesare (Fred), Donna Graziano (Joe), Denise Lemerise (David) and Darcy Sheehan, 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, business partner and best friend Tom Faulkner and many other wonderful friends. Predeceased by his former wife and mother of his children Beverly Sheehan, brothers Jack, Jim & Vincent and sisters Agnes & Peg. A memorial service to be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA at a later date.









