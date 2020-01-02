|
Paul G. Smuts
January 1, 2020, Age 79. Beloved husband of Sandy for 57 years. Dear father of Kim Skeels (Matthew), Janet Frank (Robert) and Michael (Kristine). Loving grandfather of Zachary, Alison and Leah Skeels, Lexie and Tyler Frank, Annika Smuts and great-grandfather of two. Brother of Kathryn Douglas. Visitation and services will be held in Michigan. Memorial tributes to . A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
