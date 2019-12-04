|
Paul H. Lambert
Vero Beach - Paul H. Lambert, 91 of Vero Beach FL passed away on Monday, November 25th 2019. He was a retired physician practicing OBGYN in Massachusetts. He received an M.D.C.M (Master of Surgery) degree from McGill University in Montreal, Canada in 1956.
He is an alumnus of Durfee High School, has a Bachelor of Science degree from Rhode Island College of Pharmacy and Allied Sciences and a master's degree from Temple University.
In 1952 he received a Horace Rackman Scholarship from the University of Michigan, a research fellowship from Temple University, a Selman A. Waksman fellowship from the Institute of Microbiology at Rutgers University, a Purdue University Alumni Foundation Scholarship for graduate studies, the E. R. Squibb and Co., research fellowship, a Pasteur Institute (Paris) graduate fellowship an Oxford University assistantship.
His master's thesis, "The Production of "L" Forms of Bacteria by Bacteriophage Activity" was presented at the sixth International Conference for Microbiologist in Rome and has been published in French, Spanish and German. He was a representative to the International Association of Medical Students and Interns conference in Stockholm.
Paul was an avid tennis player and founding member of the Walking Wounded Tennis Club at Sea Oaks. He also was a founding member and treasure of the Walking Wounded Investment Club with his friends. For many years Paul enjoyed skiing with his family at their chalet in Mittersill in New Hampshire. He enjoyed summer activities at Acoaxet Club in Massachusetts.
Paul was loved and will be missed by his family - his love of his life of 62 years, Louise; his two daughters, Catherine Anne and Renee Louise; his son, Marc Monty and wife, Flor and three children, Dalia, Dana and Daliana and his deceased son, Paul Francis his wife, Diane Annette and his grandson, Paul Francis Jr. and wife, Janice and grandson, Evan and his wife, Alison and great great granddaughter, Brooke Diane.
His celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 10:00 am at Holy Cross Church of Vero Beach 500 Iris Lane Vero Beach, FL 32963. Following the mass there will be a gathering at Sea Oaks Beach Club 8850 N Sea Oaks Way, Vero Beach, FL 32963.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019