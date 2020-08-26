Paul J. Driscoll
Ft. Pierce - Paul J. Driscoll, a lifelong resident of Ft. Pierce, passed away August 24, 2020.
Born in 1930, he attended St. Anastasia Catholic School and received his BS and Master's degrees in agriculture from the University of Florida, where he met his wife Alicia.
He served in the U.S. Army in Korea in 1953-54 and remained in the Army Reserve until 1979 when he retired as a Lt. Colonel.
Paul had a long career in the citrus industry as a fertilizer salesman, grove owner and manager and consultant. He served on many industry boards. He was also active in his community and church.
He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years and his brother Thomas. He is survived by his 5 children, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church or John Carroll High School (Tuition Assistance).
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 PM with a Wake Service at 2:00 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Mark's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.