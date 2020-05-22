|
|
Paul James Poppenhager
Paul James (Pop) Poppenhager (85), made his final ascent into beautiful blue skies on May 5, 2020. Paul, an only child, was born in Miami, Florida, and spent his formative years in attendance at the Florida Military Academy. He seized every opportunity afforded him to spend time in the Florida Everglades with his father and uncles who were pioneers in Glade transportation and conservation. His nurtured love of nature and the outdoors further developed his yearning for adventure and an unbridled drive which worked well with his intellect. His service in the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division and employment with the U.S Air Force as a parachute rigger inspired his lifelong passion for flying and sport parachuting. He maintained a well-respected reputation within the parachuting community due to his prestigious proficiencies as a pilot, mechanic, sport parachuting pioneer and innovator, and often frank verbal contributions. Due to his exceptional contributions within sport parachuting he was awarded induction into the International Skydiving Hall of Fame in 2015. First and foremost, a family man who supported his wife and six children while doing what he loved. He often said he could not have had the success in business he did without the love and support of his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother Carol Irene (Bartholomew) McAlesher, his father Paul Hugh Poppenhager, and former wife Carol Francis Brown (the love of his life).
For memorial details please contact the Poppenhager family at [email protected]
Published in the TC Palm from May 22 to May 24, 2020