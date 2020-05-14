|
|
Paul Joseph Geyer
Paul J. Geyer, age 63, of Vero Beach, passed away May 9, 2020, following a lengthy illness. He is survived by his daughters, Brittany Rose, Katie, and Sherry all of OH; mother, Kathleen "Cookie" Geyer of Vero Beach; father, Paul Geyer of Ft. Pierce; brothers, Greg Geyer of MA, Jeffrey Geyer of Vero Beach, and Keith Geyer of Orlando; sister, Kim Geyer Medeiros of NC; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Geyer Heaton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com
Published in the TC Palm from May 14 to May 17, 2020