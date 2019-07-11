|
|
Paul Morton Frischkorn, Jr.
- - Paul Morton Frischkorn, Jr., 75, died July 9, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Survivors include his wife, Carrol Frischkorn of Fort Pierce, FL; brother, Carl Melzer of White City, FL and many other family and friends.
The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10-11 AM with a celebration of life to follow at 11:00 AM at the Pelican Yacht Club. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. For more information and an online guest book you may visit www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on July 11, 2019