1/
Paul O. Parparian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul O. Parparian

Vero Beach - Paul O. Parparian, 90, left his home in Grove Isle, Vero Beach, FL, peacefully Friday evening to join his wife, Jeanne in Heaven.

Paul was born to Moses and Karnoog Parparian in their home on 55 Oak St., New Britain, CT, on November 9, 1930. He began his working career selling newspapers at the age of five and ended it selling tires until retirement. In retirement he enjoyed shuffleboard and his dog, Bellah, who passed away earlier this year..

Paul is predeceased by his wife Jeanne B. Parparian (April 4, 2016). He is survived by his three children, Paul (Kate) Parparian, Jr. of Vero Beach, FL, Ben (Barbara) Parparian of Rogersville, TN, and Karen Parparian of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; grandson, Nick (Amanda) Parparian and great granddaughter Elena Jeanne Parparian, all of Tallahassee, FL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

A prayer service celebrating his life will begin at 2 PM, Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Strunk Funeral Home in Vero Beach. The family will continue to gather and receive friends until 4 PM at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, FL. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory- Vero Beach
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory- Vero Beach

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved