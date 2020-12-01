Paul O. Parparian
Vero Beach - Paul O. Parparian, 90, left his home in Grove Isle, Vero Beach, FL, peacefully Friday evening to join his wife, Jeanne in Heaven.
Paul was born to Moses and Karnoog Parparian in their home on 55 Oak St., New Britain, CT, on November 9, 1930. He began his working career selling newspapers at the age of five and ended it selling tires until retirement. In retirement he enjoyed shuffleboard and his dog, Bellah, who passed away earlier this year..
Paul is predeceased by his wife Jeanne B. Parparian (April 4, 2016). He is survived by his three children, Paul (Kate) Parparian, Jr. of Vero Beach, FL, Ben (Barbara) Parparian of Rogersville, TN, and Karen Parparian of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; grandson, Nick (Amanda) Parparian and great granddaughter Elena Jeanne Parparian, all of Tallahassee, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
A prayer service celebrating his life will begin at 2 PM, Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Strunk Funeral Home in Vero Beach. The family will continue to gather and receive friends until 4 PM at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, FL. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
