Paul "Kingsley" Platts, Jr.
Apex, NC - Paul "Kingsley" Platts, Jr., 56, of Apex, NC passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh. He was born January 19,1964 in Lenoir County, NC, the son of Paul Kingsley Platts, Sr. of Edenton, NC, and the late Shirley Harrell Platts.
Kingsley grew up in Kinston, NC and was a graduate of Atlantic Christian College, where he earned a B.A. degree in Business. After working in the banking industry for over 20 years, he made a career change to the Information Technology field. Kingsley was a lover of all types of music and was known for his rocking drumming skills. He performed in numerous bands, most recently the G-4 Band, as drummer and vocalist.
Kingsley's primary family roots were in North Carolina and Florida. He came from farming families on both sides, people who worked the land and were dedicated to their faith and their families. He came from musicians, educators, historians, pioneers and missionary stock, people who followed their calls to service. He came from the Chowan River and the Indian River, from pineapples, oranges, tobacco, cotton and peanuts.
Kingsley was kind, funny, a loyal friend, someone who was always willing to help out. Many will remember him for his quick wit and ability to bring levity to just about any situation. He worked hard. He loved his family, his wife and children and was often on the phone in recent years with his father, kicking some idea around or troubleshooting something. His faith provided connections with dear friends throughout his life.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Michelle Atkins Platts, a daughter, Jenna Kaycee Platts, and a son, Gavin Avery Platts, all of Apex, his father, Paul Kingsley Platts, Sr., of Edenton, NC, and his sister, Harriet Platts, of Seattle, WA. He is also survived by his maternal uncles, Gerald Harrell of Raleigh, NC, Gene Harrell of Cleveland Tennessee, Joe Privott of St. Louis, Missouri, and by his paternal aunt, Phyllis Platts Smith, of Anchorage Alaska, along with numerous, beloved cousins living near and far. He was the grandson of the late Phillips Kingsley Platts and Gladys Perkins Platts, of Ft. Pierce, FL.
A memorial was held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 9th, at Montague Lake in Raleigh, NC.
Reverend Steve Barker presided. Local family and friends attended.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
