|
|
Paul Richard DeLucia
Sewall's Point, FL
Paul Richard DeLucia, 80, of Sewall's Point, Florida, passed away on April 5, 2019 at the Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, Florida. Born in Miami, Florida, resident of Sewall's Point for 18 years, and previous resident of River Forest, Illinois.
He was a loving husband to his wife, Mary Catherine, for 54 years. devoted father to John (Francine) D'Angelo, Maria A., Paul F. (Maria S.), Beth (Matthew) Zawilenski, Pam (Luca) Iervolino, adoring grandfather to Dekota, Raena, Vincent, Nell (Kyle) Davison, Paul V., Gabrielle, Matthew J., Ava, Michael, Teresa, and Mary Catherine, beloved brother to Marie Ponzio, and dear uncle to many. He was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony.
A mass will be celebrated Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice at Treasure Health, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997, or at 772/403-4500 or on line at www.treasurehealth.org in Paul's name.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart. There is an online registry at: www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 10, 2019