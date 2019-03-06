|
Paul Richard Jacobi
Vero Beach, FL
Paul R. Jacobi, beloved father, and grandfather, 89, passed away on March 1, 2019, at the VNA Hospice House. He was born to the late parents of Otto Jacobi and Matilda Elk on April 26, 1929, in Medford, New York. He graduated from Bellport High School in 1946 and after graduation, he immediately went into the construction business working for the late George Wagner of Wagner Construction. In 1948 he and family moved to Deland, Florida. In 1953 he and the family moved to Indian Atlantic Beach, Florida with Wagner Construction as head foreman building homes on the then mosquito and snake infested Indian Atlantic Beach, Florida. In 1958 he and family moved to Vero Beach. Over the following years in Vero Beach, he was President of Jacobi Construction, President of Profeta/Frederick Construction, President of George Frederick Construction and President of PHD Construction. He designed and built over thousands of homes in Brevard, Indian River, and Saint Lucie Counties and prided himself in working hard and providing quality work, leaving no shortcuts in the building of his homes. He continually instilled this pride in his workers and the subcontractors who worked for him. He was a member of the Treasure Coast Builders Association and sat on the Building Board of Appeals. Paul Jacobi is nationally known as one of the first pioneers in starting the Civil Defense Communications Department in Indian River County. He was predeceased by wives, Ruth (Johnson), Diana (Meredith); grandson, Paul Rockwell Jacobi; brothers, John and Otto; sisters Tillie (Braun) and Helen (Ferch). His favorite hobby throughout his life was racing pigeons. He started racing pigeons as a young boy and in 1936 he won the biggest pigeon race on Long Island NY with his pigeon flying 1,490.56 yards per minute. He was one of the founding members of the Indian River Racing Pigeon Racing Club. In 2014 Paul was named to the American Pigeon Union Hall of Fame and in 2018 he was inducted as Honorary Lifetime Member. His legacy of having a strong hard work ethic, selflessness and gentle kind-heartedness were continually instilled in others and family. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Phillips (David); sons, Howard Jacobi and Chris Jacobi (Wendy); 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11th from 10am to 12pm and 5pm to 7pm at Cox-Gifford-Seawinds Funeral Home, Vero Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer and Parkinson's Association of Indian River County, www.alzpark.org. Condolences may be shared online at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 6, 2019